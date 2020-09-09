Slovenia reports record daily number of new coronavirus cases

Zagreb, 9 September 2020 (Hina/MIA) – Seventy-nine new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Slovenia after 2,560 tests carried out in the last 24 hours, the record number of new daily infections since the start of the outbreak the government said on Wednesday.

This brought the total number of registered cases to date to 3,312, of which 519 remain active.

The largest daily rise had previously been recorded on March 26, two weeks after the epidemic was declared, when 61 cases were confirmed.

New clusters were identified in nursing homes, where 15 new cases were reported, and in schools which opened last week.

Currently, 33 patients are being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals, eight more than on Tuesday, and four of them are in intensive care. Three patients have been discharged after recovering.

The death toll remains at 135 as no new coronavirus-related deaths have been registered in the last 24 hours.