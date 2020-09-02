Slovenia reports 55 new coronavirus cases, most in last 5 months

Zagreb, 2 September 2020 (Hina/MIA) – Fifty-five new coronavirus cases have been identified in Slovenia after 1,608 tests performed in the last 24 hours, and one person has died, the government said on Wednesday.

This is the third largest number of daily infections since the start of the outbreak in the country in early March. The largest number of daily infections was recorded on March 26, when 61 tests returned positive, and on April 1, when 56 positive cases were registered.

To date, 161,847 tests have been carried out and 2,924 infections have been confirmed; 468 cases are still active. The death toll stands at 134.

Twenty-six infected people are receiving hospital treatment and four of them are in intensive care.