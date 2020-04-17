Slovenia reports 35 coronavirus cases, epidemic calming down

Zagreb, 17 April 2020 (Hina/MIA) — Thirty-five new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Slovenia, as well as five deaths, Slovenia’s government and its public health institute said on Friday, adding that the epidemic was calming down and that the numbers of new infections and hospitalizations were down.

On Thursday, 1,193 persons were tested, bringing the total to 39,330, while the total number of COVID-19 patients has reached 1,304.

Ninety-five patients are hospitalized, including 28 in intensive care, and their number has been decreasing, government spokesman Jelko Kacin said at a press conference in Ljubljana, adding that the epidemic was under control.

To date, 190 patients have been discharged from hospital, including eight on Thursday.

The death toll has reached 66.

Infectologist Bojana Beovic, who heads the Slovenian government’s COVID-19 task force, said the country could say it had put the epidemic under control and could start thinking about the next steps.

This was not an exit strategy, she added, but a transition to a state in which the epidemic would “smolder” in some communities, “care homes for example, which account for most of the new cases and deaths.”

As more and more parts of the economy are being reactivated, she said social distancing and other measures would remain necessary.

Beovic said a number of Slovenian IT and mathematical institutions and experts estimated that 10,000 people in Slovenia had been infected with the novel coronavirus. Only 350 were active carriers now, however, and the rest have had no symptoms or mild ones.

She said 1,000-1,500 people would be tested next week to help the government decide whether to ease the measures imposed since the epidemic began.