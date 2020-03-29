Slovenia introduces new shopping restrictions in a bid to curb COVID-19

Zagreb, 29 March 2020 (Hina/MIA) – Slovenia’s government on Saturday decided to impose new measures in a bid to halt the spread of the coronavirus infection, and one of measures is that shops will be open to pensioners, pregnant women and disabled people only in the period from 8 to 10 am every day.

Entrance doors, handrails, staircases and lifts in blocks of flats are to be cleaned with disinfectants at least twice a day.

To date, Slovenia has reported 684 cases of the infection with COVID-19, and nine fatalities. Of those fatalities, eight were in senior homes in which 83 residents and 32 employees have so far been infected with the virus.

On Saturday evening, the Slovenian government hammered out a rescue package of €3 billion for the country’s economy.