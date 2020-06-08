Slovenia introduces 14-day quarantine for arrivals from North Macedonia

Ljubljana, 8 June 2020 (MIA) – The Slovenian Government has adopted a decision to introduce a mandatory 14-day quarantine for all arrivals from North Macedonia, MIA’s Ljubljana correspondent reports.

The decision applies to everyone, whether they are citizens of Slovenia, North Macedonia or a member state of the European Union.

“The epidemiological situation in North Macedonia is extremely difficult. All those arriving to Slovenia from this country, even Slovenian nationals, must go into a 14-day quarantine,” Slovenia’s Ministry of Interior said.

Quarantine for Slovenians returning home from other countries was lifted three weeks ago.