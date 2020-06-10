Slovene National Theater to stage Rumena Buzharovska’s short stories

Skopje, 10 June 2020 (MIA) — The Slovene National Theater – Drama Ljubljana is preparing a production after Rumena Buzharovska’s short story collections My Husband and I’m Not Going Anywhere.

The play will be directed by renowned director and writer Ivana Djilas, who is working on dramatizing the stories together with Ana Duša.

“It’s interesting to note,” the press release says, “that, with the exception of the music composer, the whole acting and technical team is made up of women.”

The cast comprises Iva Babič, Silva Cušin, Maša Derganc, Petra Govc, Sabina Kogovšek, Maša Kagao Knez, Saša Mihelčič, Maruša Majer, Saša Pavček, and Barbara Žefran.

The premiere is planned for October.

Rumena Buzharovska (b. 1981, Skopje) is one of the most-read authors in the Balkans. Her book My Husband has sold more than 10,000 copies in Serbia only. The original Macedonian version of the short story collection has gone through six print runs so far. My Husband also served as the basis for the Nela Vitoshevikj-directed Skopje Drama Theater’s eponymous production, which premiered in February. mr/