Bitola, 20 December 2019 (MIA) – Today in Bitola, Gavriil Romanovich Derzhavin International Slavic University is hosting a book launch for Georgi Zdravev’s On Music.

Besides being a Macedonian Academy of Sciences and Arts (MANU) member, Zdravev is a music teacher, conductor, concert and opera organizer.

Vlado Gjorevski will introduce the book, which was published by the International Center for Slavic Education university press. mr/