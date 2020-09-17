Skupi Festival to be held for 14th time

Skopje, 17 September 2020 (MIA) — This year’s Skupi International Theater Festival will open at the Kurshumli An in the Skopje Bazaar at 8 pm. The festival will run through Sept. 22.

The festival programming is based on innovative contemporary theater performances, which inspire “critical thinking about socially and politically challenging issues,” according to organizers.

The official selection includes a number of independent theaters competing for the festival’s Grand Prix:

– Migjeni Theater from Shkoder, Albania will perform Paolo Genovese’s Perfect Strangers (Sept. 17 at 8 pm)

– Novi Sad’s Serbian National Theater will perform Franja Petrinović’s The Grammar of Disorder (Sept. 18 at 8 pm)

– Sarajevo War Theater from Bosnia and Herzegovina will perform Laurent Mauvignier’s All My Love (Sept. 19 at 8 pm)

– Prishtina’s National Theater of Kosovo will perform Frank Wedekind’s Spring Awakening (Sept. 20 at 8 pm)

– SPAM Studio from Sofia, Bulgaria will perform A. P. Chekhov and Nikolai Kolyada’s Hen (Sept. 21 at 8 pm)

– Mërgimtari Theater from Zagreb, Croatia will perform Ferdinand Hysi’s Golden Shovel (Sept. 22 at 5:30 pm), and

– Vagabondi Theater from Sofia, Bulgaria will perform Dimitar Voev’s Part of a Collection (Sept. 22 at 8:30 pm).

The 2020 Skupi Festival judges are Amernis Nokshiqi Jovanovska, Natasha Poplavska, and Evis Halili.

The festival is made possible by the support of the Ministry of Culture and the City of Skopje. mr/