Skopje under lockdown

Поврзани вести
No visitors to graveyards for the religious holiday of Pentecost during coronavirus lockdown
5 June 2020 17:12
EU donation of medical equipment
4 June 2020 14:23
Bislimoski holds press conference
4 June 2020 14:20
Future first graders
3 June 2020 13:03
VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickovski holds news conference
2 June 2020 14:36
Opening of inclusive playground in Butel
2 June 2020 14:33
Tens of thousands rally across Germany to protest against racism7 June 2020 16:24
MIA FLASH7 June 2020 15:30