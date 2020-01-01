0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderSociety

Skopje twins usher in love, happiness and joy in 2020

Minister of Labor and Social Policy Mila Carovska and Skopje Mayor Petre Shilegov visited Wednesday the clinic of gynecology to meet the twins that are the first babes born in Skopje this year.

Photo of Bisera Altiparmakova Bisera Altiparmakova 1 January 2020 14:44
