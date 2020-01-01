Skopje twins usher in love, happiness and joy in 2020

Поврзани вести
No incidents reported during New Year’s Eve celebrations: minister
1 January 2020 16:26
We’ll form interim government together with opposition, says Spasovski
1 January 2020 16:06
Denar to remain stable in 2020, says National Bank governor
1 January 2020 13:19
Skopje rings in 2020 with Dino Merlin concert
1 January 2020 12:22
Croatia takes on EU presidency with Brexit topping laundry list
1 January 2020 11:32
New Police Intervention Unit promoted
31 December 2019 13:27
Провери го и оваClose
-
Pope: Violence against women is ‘a blasphemy against God’1 January 2020 16:12
-
Twins usher in 2020 in Skopje1 January 2020 15:40
-
Zoo tragedy in Germany as dozens of animals die in New Year’s blaze1 January 2020 13:22