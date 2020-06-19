Skopje to mark European Music Day on Sunday

Skopje, 19 June 2020 (MIA) – Twelve European cities, including Skopje, this year will mark European Music Day by live streaming concerts and performances by many musicians from around the world.

Athens is the main organizer of the 21st European Music Day, the City of Skopje said Friday. The Greek capital will be joined by 26 Greek municipalities in airing live concerts or pre-recorded performances for the event.

In addition to the North Macedonia capital, the 2020 event will be also marked in Berlin, Budapest, Bucharest, Krakow, Istanbul, Manchester, Milan, Ljubljana, Lisbon and Prague.

Sunday (June 21) marks European Music Day, which will feature a ten-hour live-streamed music marathon, which is expected to be a genuine musical journey across Europe.

All concerts will be streamed on the European Music Day Association’s social network accounts.

North Macedonia will be represented by the band Foltin.

The City of Skopje and the Youth Cultural Center-MKC support the international music festival. “This is yet another large-scale cultural event in which the City of Skopje is involved, which is in line with our efforts to turn Skopje into a European modern city where real cultural values are fostered at the highest level,” the City of Skopje said noting that it has applied for the European Commission’s title of European Capital of Culture in 2028.