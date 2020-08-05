Skopje Summer to end with ‘Drawing, Experimental Drawing’

Skopje, 5 August 2020 (MIA) — The 41st Skopje Summer festival will close with ‘Drawing, Experimental Drawing,’ an exhibition at the DLUM Art Hub gallery in GTC from Aug. 5-15.

Put on by the DLUM Association of Visual Artists’ Art Council, the show will present drawings by 22 artists.

The gallery is open every day between 11 am and 3 pm except Sunday. To follow public health precautions, the audience is limited to one or two people at a time.

“Drawing, as a means of expression, is as old as humanity,” according to DLUM Art Council chairwoman Dijana Tomikj Radeska.

She praises the “distinct art form offering new perspectives and insights” in the press release, highlighting the “beauty of linear composition” and “aesthetic simplicity” of the pieces to be displayed.

‘Drawing, Experimental Drawing’ will showcase works by Ana Spasova, Ana Trajkovska, Angelca Stoiljkovikj, Valentina Stevanovska, Gjorgji Dinev, Dejan Ivanov Margush, Dijana Tomikj Radevska, Zhani Gelevska Veljanovska, Zlatko Gligorov, Iva Stankovska, Jovica Mijalkovikj, Marija Micova Gacova, Marija Svetieva, Marjana Kostojchinoska Uzuncheva, Narcisa Andreevska, Natasha Andonova, Pandora Apostoloska Sazdovska, Sasho Sazdovski, Stefan Dimovski, Stefan Mladenovski, Tanja Tanevska, and Filip Fidanovski.

Skopje Summer was organized by the Directorate of Culture and Arts and supported by the City of Skopje, the Ministry of Culture, and the festival’s patrons. mr/