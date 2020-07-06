Skopje Summer Festival opens amid COVID-19 epidemic

Skopje, 6 July 2020 (MIA) – A concert dubbed “Skopje in Three Colors” will open Monday at 8:30 pm the 41st Skopje Summer Festival, which traditionally kicks off on June 21.

The Skopje Directorate for Culture and Arts will organize the annual event in the capital in line with the government’s protocols for public events amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The number of audience members will be limited and they will be required to adhere to the precautionary measures – to wear face masks, they will have their body temperature measured, to maintain physical distance within the venue and to use hand sanitizers.

Tickets for the festival’s events are available online.

The “Skopje in Three Colors” will feature the performance by Dushko Georgievski (vocals and flute), Ratko Dautovski (percussion), Emil Adamski (kaval and acoustic bass), Bajsa Arifovska (piano, violin, clarinet and tambura) and Blagoja Alachi (the guitar).

“The program combines the Macedonian, Roma and Turkish population in our region that results in a beautiful mix of three music cultures and aims to break the stereotypes on pervasive divisions,” the organizers said.