Skopje’s Shutka prison detainee tests positive for COVID-19 postmortem

Skopje, 9 April 2020 (MIA) – A detainee in Skopje’s Shutka prison, who was admitted on March 8, 2020, has died of a heart attack showing no symptoms of coronavirus, but tested positive for COVID-19 postmortem, Health Minister Venko Filipche told a press conference Thursday.

“Epidemiological surveys are underway fro everyone who has been in close contact with him. Appropriate measures will be taken accordingly,” Filipche said.

In addition, the Health Minister noted that one person who was admitted at the nursing home for the elderly in Bitola on March 18, was taken to the clinical hospital in Bitola a week later due to fever and tested positive for COVID-19.

“Swabs have been collected from all residents in the nursing home and part of the staff who have been in contact with the person. Guidance on thorough disinfection has also been provided,” Filipche pointed out.

The State Sanitary and Health Inspectorate will probe into the whole matter, Filipche added.