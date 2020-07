Skopje, 2 July 2020 (MIA) – A detainee in Skopje’s Idrizovo prison has tested positive for COVID-19. Ten other inmates, who were in contact with him, have been placed in isolation.

Idrizovo warden Bobi Mojsovski told MIA that the infected prisoner from Veles was on furlough June 24-25. On June 30, he complained of fever and was tested for coronavirus.