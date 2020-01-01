0_Web_Top storiesLocal NewsMakedonija.SlajderSkopjeVideo statement

Skopje rings in 2020 with Dino Merlin concert

Over 60,000 people from North Macedonia, including tourists from abroad, rang in 2020 in Skopje's main square at a concert by Bosnian singer Dino Merlin.

Photo of Bisera Altiparmakova Bisera Altiparmakova 1 January 2020 12:22
