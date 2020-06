Skopje, 8 June 2020 (MIA) – There were 67 new COVID-19 cases registered in Skopje on Monday.

Chair municipality has seen most cases-16, followed by Centar-12, Kisela Voda-6, Karposh-6 and Shuto Orizari-5.

There are 653 active cases in the capital, of which 168 in Chair, 64 in Centar, 63 in Butel, 58 in Gazi Baba, 57 in Aerodrom, 55 in Saraj, 45 in Karposh, 35 in Kisela Voda, 23 in Arachinovo etc.