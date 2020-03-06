Skopje-Prishtina-Skopje train to resume service

Skopje, 6 March 2020 (MIA) – Passenger railway service between Skopje and Prishtina is scheduled to revert to normal on Monday, according to a North Macedonia’s Railways Transport announcement.

The state-owned railway company said the train timetable will remain the same.

The daily train from Skopje departs at 4:10 pm and is expected to arrive in Prishtina at 7:10 pm.

The daily train from Prishtina departs at 7:10 am and is expected to arrive in Skopje at 9:52 pm.

“The resumption of the Skopje-Prishtina-Skopje train service is expected to significantly boost passenger traffic,” according to Railways Transport, “all the more so in light of the everyday needs of people who live on either side of the border.” mr/