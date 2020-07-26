Skopje observes 57 years since disastrous earthquake

Skopje, 26 July 2020 (MIA) – Skopje marks Sunday 57 years since the disastrous earthquake, which leveled much of the city on this day in 1963, killing over 1.000 people and leaving 3.000 injured.

This year, all events to mark the anniversary take place in compliance with the protocols of the health authorities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Delegations and individuals will lay flowers at the monument of the earthquake victims at Butel cemetery.

The Youth Cultural Center MKC will host a photo exhibition, a book launch, an improv theater performance, and three concerts on July 26 to mark 57 years since the catastrophic 5:17 am Skopje earthquake that left the city in ruins.

MKC for Skopje will be held “to remember people’s solidarity toward Skopje, their intensity, unity, and humanity,” according to the official press release.

The event will begin with the opening of “Skopje’s Cult Buildings” at 7:30 pm at the park in front of MKC. The photo exhibition will present selected works by Goran Jakimovski, Goran Georgievski, and Vladimir Arsovski, chosen by architect Gjoko Radovanovikj.

The show will also include a video edited by Mitko Arnaudov.

Next, at 8 pm, MKC will hold a book launch for Skopje: The City’s Lost Shoes by Ivan Shopov.

Writers Vladimir Jankovski and Gjoko Zdraveski will introduce the work of flash fiction.

The collection contains some 80 short stories written between 2016 and 2020 – “anti-postcards” from Skopje inspired by the architectural transformation of the city over recent years.

The book is mostly about “the little people and marginal phenomena, things you cannot find in history textbooks and postcards,” MKC’s release reads.

“Improv Performance” will follow at 9 pm. The show is “a comical, direct, yet complex theater play intent on criticizing, demystifying and teaching without resorting to vulgarity and ridicule,” the release adds.

The cast includes Natalija Teodosieva, Martin Manev, Grigor Jovanovski, and Damjan Cvetanovski. The show’s host is Andrej Cvetanovski.

Starting at 10 pm, three bands will perform at MKC’s park: Perija, 21 vek, and En2tri. Their styles encompass ethno, postpunk, and traditional Macedonian music.

Respecting public health recommendations, the audience is limited and (the free) tickets need to be ordered online ahead of time here.

The Cinematheque of Macedonia and the Macedonian Centre for Photography will premiere two documentaries WW1 REMEMBERING by the author Robert Jankuloski and Surviving Memories by the authors Robert Jankuloski and Monika Moteska to mark 57 years since 1963 Skopje earthquake.

Swiss Аmbassador Sybille Suter Tejada is to address the screening of the films.

The Red Cross of the City of Skopje organized the traditional blood drive to mark 57 years since 1963 Skopje earthquake that took place on Saturday in house of humanitarian activities “Dare Dzambaz.”

The Museum of the City of Skopje organised the exhibition for the great tragedy that happened on July 26, 1963, by the author Zoja Bogdanovska, who is senior curator of history.

The earthquake, which measured 6.1 on the moment magnitude scale, equivalent to 6.9 on the Richter scale, occurred on 26 July 1963 at 5:17 am local time. The tremor lasted for 20 seconds and was felt mostly along the Vardar River Valley. Smaller aftershocks were felt until 5:43 am.

More than 15.000 homes and apartments were destroyed in the quake, and 28.000 were damaged. The disaster left 200.000 people homeless, many of them forced to seek shelter across Macedonia and then Yugoslavia, the others waiting in improvised tent cities until prefab housing was made available.

Countries from around the world helped rebuild the devastated city, in a completely new architectural style and layout, with several large new urban zones added to the east, west and north. The United Nations coordinated the support effort and despite the Cold War, both Eastern and Western bloc countries helped with resources and personnel.

It is believed that the 1963 earthquake was at least the third time Skopje was destroyed in this fashion, with records of catastrophic quakes in 518 and 1555.