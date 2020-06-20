Skopje Mayor tests positive for COVID-19

Skopje, 20 June 2020 (MIA) – The Mayor of Skopje Petre Shilegov on Saturday said he has tested positive for COVID-19.

“I am in good overall condition, with slightly elevated body temperature and do not need to be hospitalized,” Shilegov said on Facebook.

“I would like to inform you that even though I have taken all protective measures, I still failed to protect myself against COVID-19. I sincerely hope I haven’t transmitted the virus to anyone. This is proof that the virus should not be underestimated and that each of us should be careful. Protect yourself and others around you,” Shilegov wrote on Facebook.