0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderSkopjeSociety

Skopje Mayor: No hazardous waste imported, further checks needed

Hazardous waste, according to the information we have, hasn't been imported either in the country or in Drisla landfill, says Skopje Mayor Petre Shilegov, adding that further checks need to be made.

Photo of Bisera Altiparmakova Bisera Altiparmakova 20 January 2020 16:05
Back to top button
Close
Close