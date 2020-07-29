Skopje Mayor: Local referendum could be organized for Universal Hall

Skopje, 29 July 2020 (MIA) – Skopje Mayor Petre Shilegov held Wednesday a press briefing to present the three options for the future of the Universal Hall, considered one of the landmarks of the capital.

The City of Skopje was widely criticized after it opened a call for an open-air venue on the same location after the Universal Hall is demolished.

Shilegov said he would prefer the existing building of one of the most famous concert venues in the city to undergo restoration and a new venue to be built at a different location.

According to him, the three options involve demolishing of the Universal Hall and building a new one on the same location, demolishing of the building in order to be dislocated and an open-air venue to be built and restoration of the existing building and construction of a new venue on a site, which will be agreed additionally.

“It is also possible to seek a joint solution in a referendum if the experts fail to find an appropriate solution,” Shilegov told reporters.

The City of Skopje, he added, doesn’t have enough funds for any of the options. According to initial estimates, the construction of a new venue on a different site and restoration of the existing building would cost EUR 20 million.

“The City of Skopje is a transparent institution and I’m trying, as mayor, to be the most transparent I can be,” Shilegov stressed.

The Universal Hall was built in 1966 as part of efforts to rebuild the city after the 1963 deadly catastrophic.

Before being shut down in 2015, it is estimated that the venue received over 7 million visitors to over 5,000 events.