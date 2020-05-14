Skopje Light Art District video honors COVID-19 frontline workers

Skopje, 14 May 2020 (MIA) – Universal Hall and Skopje Light Art District Festival have promoted a video that honors all individuals and groups on the front lines fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The video, projected on the entrance of the Skopje landmark, was made by friends and collaborators of Skopje Light Art District and includes ‘thank you’ messages in several languages.

Made as part of the Culture in the Time of Corona project of the City of Skopje, the video is dedicated to everyone on the front lines in the fight against the new coronavirus.

“They are the ones enabling the countries and the economies to keep functioning,” Universal Hall said in a press release.