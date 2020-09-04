Skopje hosts two-day Dance Fest

Skopje, 4 September 2020 (MIA) – The 16th edition of Dance Fest Skopje starts Friday evening with audience members having the chance to watch performances choreographed by Macedonian dance artists.

The two-day open-air dance marathon, held in MKC’s park, will mark the 30th anniversary of the Macedonian contemporary dance scene.

American choreographer Megan Bridge’s Concent and Morphic Resonance as well as GAMER by Christine Bonansea will be performed live at the venue.

Works by Stephen Petronio,Shamel Pitts and Doug Varone will be streamed online as part of the Focus:USA program.

Home by Adrijana Dancevska, considered the first Macedonian dance film, will be premiered at the festival.

Also, American dancer and choreographer Joan Myers Brown will be presented with the Menada 2020 award for lifetime achievement.

Stefanija Gashtarska is the recipient of the festival’s award for best young dance artist.

Entry is free for the event taking place in line with COVID-19 protocols adopted by the Health Ministry.