ArtsArts.PortalKultura.Slajder

Skopje hosts discussion on Persian literature in Iranian art and film

The Embassy of Iran in Skopje is organising Saturday a discussion on Persian literature and film.

Photo of Silvana Kochovska Silvana Kochovska 22 February 2020 14:44

Провери го и ова

Close
Back to top button
Close
Close