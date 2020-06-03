Skopje Clinic of Psychiatry part of international research on COVID-19 and mental health

Skopje, 3 June 2020 (MIA) – The University Clinic of Psychiatry in Skopje is actively engaged in tackling the coronavirus pandemic, namely several helplines for psychological support services have been set up and several activities related to mental health protection will be organized in the coming period, the Ministry of Health said Wednesday.

“Looking after our mental health is as important as our physical health,” it said in a press release.

The clinic said that an international research is under way on mental health of the population during the measures imposed to curb the pandemic of the new virus.

The research, coordinated by the Italian Association of Social Psychiatry (Societa Italiana di Psichiatria Sociale), is being conducted in several countries across Europe. The Skopje Clinic of Psychiatry is the country’s coordinator.

The study, said the press release, is being carried out to look into the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown on mental health in North Macedonia and to develop adequate health interventions. “The survey is voluntary, anonymous and the data will be treated as confidential in line with the laws,” it stated.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Health calls on the citizens to adhere to the recommendations for the protection against the coronavirus and to take care of their mental health.