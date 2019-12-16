0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesCivil SocietyPolitics

Skopje, Athens to encourage cooperation, provide means for implementation: report

Cooperation between North Macedonia and Greece can improve, there's great potential in areas like education, but state support and involvement must become more active and the institutional aspect of cooperation must be improved. Governments have to encourage cooperation and provide means, that is, financial support for implementation, ELIAMEP's Yorgos Christidis said Monday, at an event on the publication of a new report on cooperation between Greece and North Macedonia prepared by Analytica think tank and the Greek NGO, in cooperation with the Embassy of Sweden in Skopje. 

Photo of Monika Mihajlovska Monika Mihajlovska 16 December 2019 16:54
