Skopje airport to close, foreign nationals to be banned, free passes canceled

Skopje, 17 March 2020 (MIA) — At a session held Monday night, the government adopted conclusions to close Skopje International Airport (except for state-owned, military, humanitarian, hospital, cargo, and passengerless aircraft) within 48 hours, following the recent closure of the St. Paul the Apostle Airport in Ohrid.

Next, all border crossings will be closed to all foreign nationals except people making cargo deliveries, diplomats, or persons previously approved by the Ministry of Interior due to their visit being of special interest for the state or the economy.

These vehicles and individuals will enter the country according to special safety standards and protocols defined by the Ministry of Health.

The government also decided to put on hold the national Railway Transport’s free passenger service for senior citizens, as a preventive measure against the spread of the new coronavirus.

Previously, the state-owned public transit company JSP Skopje suspended its free passes for students and seniors. It also instituted bus service changes corresponding with the company’s winter timetable.

The government also issued recommendations for cargo transporters.

According to the recommendations, truckers traveling to medium- or high-risk countries are ordered to take strict social distancing measures.

They are forbidden from stopping anywhere between their starting point and their destination except for food and rest stops.

If making rest stops, they are to wear personal protection such as disposable gloves and N95 filtering facepiece respirators.

To avoid exposure to any coronavirus-infected people in motels, hotels, and restaurants, they are advised to sleep in their truck cabins.

Truckers are also forbidden from picking up any hitchhikers.

When returning to the country, they need to contact their closest Center for Public Health. There, epidemiologists will do coronavirus tests on them if the truckers are showing symptoms. mr/