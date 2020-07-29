Sixty-five rescued migrants test positive for coronavirus in Malta

Valletta, 28 July 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Sixty-five migrants who were rescued and brought to Malta on Monday have tested positive for coronavirus, the country’s health ministry said on Tuesday.

The migrants were part of a group of 94 people brought to shore by Maltese army officials after their boat began taking on water.

Test results for 85 of the 94 migrants had been released by late on Tuesday. Health authorities said that the remaining nine results would be released by the end of the night.

All migrants brought to Malta are automatically quarantined and tested for coronavirus.

“The migrants who are positive will continue to be isolated at the Hal Far Initial Reception Centre and the rest will remain in quarantine and followed up,” Malta’s health ministry said.

The cluster of cases is the largest one-day discovery of coronavirus cases in the small Mediterranean country of 500,000 people, and effectively triples its active coronavirus caseload, which previously stood at 34.