Sixteen poetry books longlisted for Ante’s Quill award

Skopje, 1 September 2020 (MIA) — Out of 96 entries submitted to the contest, 16 manuscripts have been longlisted for this year’s Ante’s Quill [Antevo pero] award for an unpublished poetry collection.
The record number of entries this year includes Macedonian-language manuscripts by authors from Cyprus and Serbia, organizers say.
Longlisted for the poetry award, in alphabetical order, are:
– Dimitar Arnaudov’s Freud’s Couch
– Zhaklina Filipova-Svekjarovska’s While We’re at War
– Igor Lozanoski’s At the End of the Tunnel
– Vladimir Martinovski’s Live/Life Poems
– Zoran Pejkovski’s Island in the Eye
– Danica Petrovska’s From the Gothic Woman’s Secrets
– Elena Prendzhova’s One Man and One Woman, or How Love Separates Worlds: An Interactive Collection
– Milena Ristova-Mihajlovska’s Comma
– Oliver Serafimovski’s Spark
– Vedran Stoev’s The God of Bacteria (Running on Batteries)
– Ana Stojanoska’s Signed: Trepetlika
– Srebrena’s Our Unquiet Fire
– Sandra Trendevska’s Let Kindness Cut in Line
– Emelj Tuna’s Go Ahead if You Dare Read the Silence
– Slavica Urumova-Markovska’s Lost Compass, and
– Aneta Velkoska’s A Bird and a Fish and a Snake and a Woman All in One.
The manuscripts were chosen by a panel made up of Venko Andonovski, chairman, and Atina Cvetanoska and Zhorzh Popovski, members.
In addition, six manuscripts were longlisted for Ante’s Watch [Antev chasovnik] award, established to encourage talented young writers:
– Filip Drakalski’s Bradycardia
– Dushko Dvojakovski’s Nothingness
– Emanuela Kovachevska-Kitanovska’s The Phantom and the River
– Georgina Petreska’s Vulcan Meets Minerva
– Vedrana Petrova’s Vedrina, and
– Marija Velinova’s Conversations We Couldn’t Have. mr/