Sixteen poetry books longlisted for Ante’s Quill award

Skopje, 1 September 2020 (MIA) — Out of 96 entries submitted to the contest, 16 manuscripts have been longlisted for this year’s Ante’s Quill [Antevo pero] award for an unpublished poetry collection.

The record number of entries this year includes Macedonian-language manuscripts by authors from Cyprus and Serbia, organizers say.

Longlisted for the poetry award, in alphabetical order, are:

– Dimitar Arnaudov’s Freud’s Couch

– Zhaklina Filipova-Svekjarovska’s While We’re at War

– Igor Lozanoski’s At the End of the Tunnel

– Vladimir Martinovski’s Live/Life Poems

– Zoran Pejkovski’s Island in the Eye

– Danica Petrovska’s From the Gothic Woman’s Secrets

– Elena Prendzhova’s One Man and One Woman, or How Love Separates Worlds: An Interactive Collection

– Milena Ristova-Mihajlovska’s Comma

– Oliver Serafimovski’s Spark

– Vedran Stoev’s The God of Bacteria (Running on Batteries)

– Ana Stojanoska’s Signed: Trepetlika

– Srebrena’s Our Unquiet Fire

– Sandra Trendevska’s Let Kindness Cut in Line

– Emelj Tuna’s Go Ahead if You Dare Read the Silence

– Slavica Urumova-Markovska’s Lost Compass, and

– Aneta Velkoska’s A Bird and a Fish and a Snake and a Woman All in One.

The manuscripts were chosen by a panel made up of Venko Andonovski, chairman, and Atina Cvetanoska and Zhorzh Popovski, members.

In addition, six manuscripts were longlisted for Ante’s Watch [Antev chasovnik] award, established to encourage talented young writers:

– Filip Drakalski’s Bradycardia

– Dushko Dvojakovski’s Nothingness

– Emanuela Kovachevska-Kitanovska’s The Phantom and the River

– Georgina Petreska’s Vulcan Meets Minerva

– Vedrana Petrova’s Vedrina, and

– Marija Velinova’s Conversations We Couldn’t Have. mr/