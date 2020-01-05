Six Germans killed in northern Italy as motorist ploughs into crowd

Rome, 5 January 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Six German tourists in their early 20s were killed in northern Italy early Sunday when a man drove his car into them, police told dpa.

The local fire brigade confirmed that the six victims, aged between 20 and 25, came from Germany. Authorities believe the driver was drunk when he hit a group of people with the sports car he was driving in the mountain village of Luttach around 1 am (0000 GMT).

Eleven others were injured, four of them severely.

The 27-year-old driver, a local resident, survived the accident. He had elevated alcohol blood content, according to local media reports. The man was detained and was expected to be investigated for homicide, the Italian news agency ANSA reported.

The tourists came to the region on a ski trip and were believed to have been on their way back from a dance club when the accident occurred.

The victims have not yet been identified, though ANSA reported that all were residents of northern Germany.

Police do not suspect foul play and are investigating the accident’s course of events. According to the Carabinieri state headquarters, not all of the victims knew each other, and several did not have identification on them at the time of the accident.

The area surrounding Luttach, located close to the Austrian border, is a tourist attraction for skiing and winter sports. The village has just over 1,000 inhabitants, and there have long been complaints about cars racing on the village’s main street.

The German Foreign Office in Berlin has so far declined to comment.