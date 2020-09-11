Six dead after suicide bombing at Somali mosque

Mogadishu, 11 September 2020 (dpa/MIA) – At least six people were killed in a suicide bombing outside a mosque in Somalia’s port city of Kismayo on Friday, a regional official told dpa.

“A suicide bomber wearing a heavy vest of explosives targeted the Muslim congregation at the Qaadim mosque in the centre of the town as people were leaving the mosque after performing Friday prayers,” said Abdinasir Gulled.

Another 20 people were injured in the attack, which may have been aimed at a provincial politician, Gulled said.

Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack on their Radio Andulus.

Al-Shabaab, which has ties to al-Qaeda, regularly launches attacks on government officials, journalists, prominent businessmen as well as civilians in the volatile nation in the Horn of Africa.