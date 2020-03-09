Six dead after riot at Italian prison over coronavirus restrictions

Six prisoners have died and several were injured after a riot in an Italian prison in Modena apparently broke out over coronavirus-related restrictions, local media reported citing the prison’s administration.

Some 50 prisoners tried to escape from the institution in Modena, which is currently among the areas of northern Italy under lockdown.

The prisoners possibly died of a medication overdose, the reports said.

The union of prison police spoke of riots in 27 prisons across Italy.

According to media reports, including Corriere della Sera, the protests were sparked by measures implemented due to the coronavirus outbreak such has suspending visitation rights for family members.

Videos and photos published by media also show prisoners on the roof of a prison in Milan chanting the word “freedom.”

Several prisoners in the town of Foggia had also tried to escape, according to media reports.

The organization Antigone, which advocates the rights of prisoners, expressed its concern about the situation in a Facebook post, stressing the importance of including prisoners when dealing with the coronavirus crisis and demanding that prisoners be allowed to contact their families and friends via Skype.