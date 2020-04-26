Six concerts to take place Sunday as part of coronavirus culture porgram

Skopje, 26 April 2020 (MIA) – Six artists are set to give concerts in different locations around Skopje on Sunday, as part of the city’s “Culture in the Time of Corona” program, the City of Skopje said in a press release Sunday.

“Arda Mustafaoglu, Emilija Potevska Popivoda and Dunja Ivanova will give piano concerts between 12:00 and 14:00 in Kisela Voda, Silvi Bend are set to perform their hit songs starting 14:00, while Pluto’s Doubts will go on in Aerodrom at 18:00, followed by South Park,” the press release read.

All performances will be streamed live via the City of Skopje’s Facebook page and it’s Youtube cannel.

A number of exhibits, video-art presentations, DJ and classical music performances, as well as plays will take place in the following month as part of the “Culture in the Time of Corona” program, which aims to support artists.

“The City of Skopje has issued a public call for artists to take part in the ‘Culture in the Time of Corona’ program, which aims to support unemployed artists or those who have lost their income due to the coronavirus crisis, but also bring culture closer to the people. Interested artists can apply here. Performances should last two hours and the technical equipment will be provided by the City of Skopje,” the press release read.

All artists will be paid a symbolic amount of Mden 14,500 for their services.