Situation under control, no need for lockdown: PM

Skopje, 2 June 2020 (MIA) – All epidemiological interviews corroborate the claim that the situation is under control. The Government is in continual session, we will enforce additional restrictions if there is a need for this, because it is important that the measures are effective, Prime Minister Spasovski told TV24 on Tuesday.

PM Spasovski says there is no delay in enforcing lockdown in municipalities having a large number of infections.

“This proposal was immediately put at the table of the Crisis HQ, the Commission for Infectious Diseases and the Government. The situation is fully under control in the sense of defining all clusters. If you see Skopje for example, the largest number of infections are in the municipalities of Saraj, Chair and Gazi Baba, all those clusters have been put under control, as is in Shtip,” says Spasovski.

On a possible lockdown in these municipalities, he says the situation in Saraj shows there will be no need for it.

“If numbers start to drop in the next 2-3 days, then there will be no need to impose restrictions. If the numbers increase, we will contemplate the enforcement of lockdown in certain areas,” adds Spasovski.

Asked if a curfew or lockdown would be re-introduced in Skopje, the PM says all options are open.

“For the time being we believe there is no need for this, provided the situation continues as it is. However, if developments move in the opposite direction, then it is possible to decide on restrictions, be it in Skopje, Shtip or any other municipality,” says Spasovski.

Regarding the reason for the increase in cases, he notes that people have not observed the protective measures and did not refrain from gatherings.

“About 85 percent of the population respect the measures, but there are some who are irresponsible. There have been violations of the curfew, some still do not believe that the virus even exists. Moreover, the actions by the Ministry of Interior have been slow, with Minister Chulev saying that citizens not observing the measures will not be punished. Whatever the reasons, the situation is under control, but we must be more responsible and aware of the risks,” says Spasovski.