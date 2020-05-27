Situation cannot be predicted, protective measures must be observed

Skopje, 26 May 2020 (MIA) – No one can predict how the situation will develop after the opening of borders and whether we will have to enforce restrictive measures. This all depends on our behavior. The observance of the measures plays a key role in this aspect, said Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski on Tuesday.

Zharko Karadzhovski, chair of the Committee for Infectious Diseases, said he did not expect a rise in the number of infections, although there could be certain incidental cases resulting from gatherings and close respiratory contact.

“I personally do not expect an increase that we cannot control,” said Karadzhovski and added that the situation was under control even when there had been 100 daily cases, whereas 1,000 beds and a modular hospital are already available.

He said there are five cities with known clusters that are kept under control.

“No one in the world can tell you what will the situation be in 2-3 months. However, the strength and virulence of COVID-19 is dropping. According to data coming from EU countries, the possibility for infection is down by several hundred percent,” noted Karadzhovski.