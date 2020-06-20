“Single Point of Services” centre to open soon in Ohrid

Skopje, 20 June 2020 (MIA) – “Single Point of Services” centre that will provide quick and easy access to various services from several state institutions will open soon in Ohrid’s municipality building, Minister of Information Technology and Administration Damjan Manchevski said Saturday.

Manchevski, who oversaw centre activities, said that this is a new concept in the work of state administration, where citizens can receive services in one place from several institutions in a modern way.

“This office will also serve as a registration point where citizens will be able to register for the use of e-services, but also to receive information on how to use them. This will significantly reduce the amount of waiting time of citizens in the process of receiving service,” he said.

Taking into consideration the situation with coronavirus pandemic, we appeal to the citizens to use e-services as much as possible, he added.

Moreover, 136 electronic services are available to the citizens through the website uslugi.gov.mk.