Singing Palankans sing three songs in first-ever Merry Vasilica festival

Kriva Palanka, 11 January 2020 (MIA) – Kriva Palanka’s Singing Palankans choir performed regional folk songs at the inaugural Merry Vasilica festival, which took place in Shtip on Friday evening.

Singing Palankans, made up of some twenty singers and five musicians, performed three songs.

“We presented our traditional songs from the Osogovo region,” choir leader Suzana Mitovska told MIA’s Kriva Palanka correspondent.

“For almost a decade we’ve been cherishing this tradition [resurrecting songs] which used to be sung at gatherings, tea parties, birthdays, and other celebrations more than a century ago,” Mitovska said.

She added that Singing Palankans performed the songs “Minesh, minesh po ovaj sokak” [You’re Walking, You’re Walking Down This Street], “Odala se je mamo Lenka Stevchova” [Lenka Stevchova Gave Herself Away, Mother], and “Kd sam chula i razbrala” [When I Heard and Understood].

The first-ever Merry Vasilica festival, dedicated to the Old (or the Orthodox) New Year holiday, was organized by the Shtip 2019 City Choir.

It welcomed mixed choirs from Bulgaria, Serbia, and North Macedonia. mr/