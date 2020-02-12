Singapore’s largest bank evacuates office after coronavirus infection

The biggest bank in Singapore, DBS, evacuated hundreds of staff from its skyscraper premises on Wednesday after discovering that an employee had contracted the new coronavirus.

The affected employee was confirmed to have the virus on Wednesday morning after being tested the day before, the bank said.

The coronavirus broke out at a seafood market in the central Chinese industrial hub of Wuhan in December and has since infected more than 44,000 people and killed more than 1,100 in China.

The DBS employee and his family were being given health support. The bank said it was tracing potential contacts that the infected employee might have had with employees and other parties.

Some 300 employees from the 43rd floor of the Marina Bay Financial Centre Tower 3 were reportedly told to work from home soon after the bank received confirmation of the virus.

“The affected office space, as well as common areas such as lifts and toilets, are being deep cleaned and disinfected in accordance with Ministry of Health guidelines,” the bank said on its website.

In addition to temperature screening, face masks, and extra hand sanitizer, the bank said it would take the extra precaution of giving staff an anti-virus pack.

“With effect from next week, all employees will receive a personal hygiene and protection Care Pack, which includes masks, a thermometer, hand sanitizer, and vitamin C.”