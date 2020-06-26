Siljanovska Davkova: Young people are the country’s potential and strength

Skopje, 26 June 2020 (MIA) – Gordana Siljanovska Davkova, the first candidate on VMRO-DPMNE’s list in the first electoral district, met Friday with young voters in the Skopje municipality of Kisela Voda.

“Young people are the potential and the strength our country should be based on in the future,” she told her supporters.

Siljanovska Davkova told them that their story is the most important one. “Your story is one that involves renewal of educational infrastructure, construction of new schools, renewed faculties, institutes, libraries and mandatory Macedonian language classes at universities,” she stressed.

According to the MP candidate, VMRO-DPMNE in its election program has included vouchers for young people to attend cultural and sporting events, computer training or other types of educational classes.

“Ethnic background cannot serve as an advantage or shortcoming when candidates are being considered to work in institutions, their quality and level of qualification should matter most,” Siljanovska Davkova said noting VMRO-DPMNE would work to improve the living standards of young people in Macedonia.