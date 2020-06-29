Siljanoska-Davkova: Environment protection a priority, committed to eco-friendly cities and pollution reduction

Skopje, 29 June 2020 (MIA) – Gordana Siljanoska-Davkova, who heads the list of VMRO-DPMNE-led coalition in the first election district, expressed Monday her commitment to environment protection.

Siljanoska-Davkova said coalition “For Macedonia’s Renewal” will implement a large number of environmental projects.

“In order to speak about an eco-planet we first need to create an eco-city, eco-country and then have a right to be a part of the eco-planet. Unfortunately, we are now far from this but I am convinced that we will soon eliminate landfills and bring back the forest along the Vardar river,” said Siljanoska-Davkova in Karposh municipality.

She added that VMRO-DPMNE is a party that listens to the people and all of their ideas and suggestions related to environment protection have been incorporated in the party programme.