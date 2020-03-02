Signing of cooperation memorandum

Поврзани вести
Additional Deputy Minister Tripunovski speaks at news conference
2 March 2020 14:43
Deputy PM Osmani speaks at news conference
2 March 2020 14:42
SDSM leader Zaev holdes press conference
2 March 2020 14:40
Energy Association holds press conference
2 March 2020 14:39
KSF delegation
2 March 2020 14:31
HC Vardar vs Montpellier
1 March 2020 14:47
Провери го и оваClose
-
-
French language festivities under auspices of President Pendarovski2 March 2020 16:04
-
‘Talir’ trial begins2 March 2020 15:47