Signing of cooperation memorandum

Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski, Deputy PM for Economic Affairs Mila Carovska, Transport and Communications Minister Goran Sugareski and Finance Minister Nina Angelovska attend and address signing of cooperation memorandum between North Macedonia municipalities and the City of Skopje

Photo of Ивана Батев Ивана Батев 2 March 2020 14:50
