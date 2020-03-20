Shtip textile workers sew first batch of face masks to fight coronavirus

Shtip, 20 March 2020 (MIA) – Textile workers in Shtip have sewn 1,000 reusable face masks to help fight coronavirus.

On Friday, Mayor of Shtip Blagoj Bochvarski visited two of the textile factories that started making protective face masks.

“I wanted to personally thank the owners and, of course, the textile workers who demonstrated increased awareness and found a way to help doctors, police officers, fire fighters, citizens through their work,” Bochvarski said.

The Municipality of Shtip provided on Thursday material for making 20,000 face masks. Five textile companies, including “Lars”, “Vabo”, “EAM”, “Albatros” and “Dik Fagus”, have joined the initiative and made themselves available for making the face masks.