Shtip choir performs Macedonian folk songs in holiday concert

Shtip, 13 December 2019 (MIA) – Shtip’s city choir performed traditional Macedonian folk songs in concert ahead of the New Year’s holidays at the Youth Cultural Center in Shtip on Thursday evening.

Conducted by Ivana Gjurgjevic Jankov, the 19 choir members sang Macedonian folk standards such as “Razbolela se Lenka Pingova” [Lenka Pingova Fell Ill], “Brala Momi Kapini” [A Girl Was Picking Brambles], “Jas kje ti kupam svileno fustanche“ [I’ll Buy You a Silk Dress] and many others, MIA’s Shtip correspondent reports.

After the concert, Gjurgjevic Jankov said she was pleased with the performance and the warm reception from the audience. She added that the Shtip city choir is made up of people “who sing from the heart.”

Shtip’s Youth Cultural Center’s director Goran Trajkov said a premiere screening of the Macedonian film Grandfather and Grandson (2019) will be held at the same venue on Friday evening. mr/