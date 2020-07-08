Shtip businessman donates ventilator as corona-crisis spurs social responsibility in companies

Shtip, 8 July 2020 (MIA) – It’s good to have on hand, let’s just hope you don’t need to use it, said Venco Filipov, owner of a textile company in Shtip, when he donated a ventilator to the Shtip Clinic.

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Filipov provided a significant donation for Infectious Disease Ward, where COVID-19 cases from the eastern region are being treated. He tells MIA that it was his decision to purchase the ventilator, a decision he made once his colleagues didn’t answer the call.

“While talking to my colleagues, instead of trying to figure out how to reorganize ourselves so that we get over the crisis sooner, we relied on the government and the state, so that masks start getting made and for three or four companies to make immense profits. I suggested that around 150 of us gave EUR 1,000 each so that we could buy ventilators, even though we had very little idea what they were for. I tried to call them on WhatsApp, but when I saw there was no response, I took matters into my own hands,” Filipov says.

In the search for a ventilator, he turned to Atanas Sivevski, an anesthesiologist at the Gynecology Department in Skopje.

“He set up a connection with a Macedonian company that imports medical gear, and thanks to him we were able to bring this machine over from Germany within a month and a half. I decided to donate it to Shtip, because this is where I live. I asked if they needed it, and they said yes, because they only had two or three such machines. My philosophy is, ‘Have it on hand, but never have a need for it’.

I also spoke to some businessmen in Shtip if it’d be necessary to send young doctors away for further specialization, because we’ve seen that these machines can be fatal if misused,” Filipov says.

He believes there is a lack of social responsibility.

Textile workers and the residents of Shtip differentiate between “boss” and “textile employer”. Boss, as a term, is usually used for an owner of a textile company who doesn’t honor basic employee rights, whereas the term employer is used for one who owns a textile company, who respects their employees through paying out high salaries, bonuses and giving paid holiday days, according to the law.

Up until a few years ago, Filipov highlighted employee demands at meetings with government representatives or textile company owners.

When asked why he’s been highlighting the weaknesses of this sector openly for years, he answers that he’s both an employer and an employee. He believes that employers have lost themselves over the years they’ve spent rushing to develop their companies.

“We’ve been rushing to work and make a profit and develop our companies, without turning towards ourselves. I’m very honest and I openly debate, but I can apologize if I’m wrong, because I don’t have all the answers. Going off this thing, the virus, which I reckon will last a while, I thought that I’d change my colleagues’ minds and make them think about themselves, as well as the collective health,” Filipov says.

He believes that some of his colleagues lack social responsibility, which he has learned in a different system. Using money from the workers in the former giants “Makedonka” and “Astibo”, a large number of capital objects was built, such as the “Panche Karagjozov” Health Center, then the textile high school “Dimitar Miraschiev” and the “Astibo” kindergarten. These facilities are still there for the citizens as capital investments.

“Social responsibility was more expressed back then. We lost our love for our fellow humans, and there is a very small number of people I can talk to about certain issues nowadays, there are few people I share the same opinions with. I evolve as I grow older. I think that, collectively as the textile industry, there’s an innate selfishness, malice, and unfriendliness, but if we weren’t like this we wouldn’t have been in this situation. If we socialized and talked about all the anomalies in the past that society caused to the textile industry, we could’ve stood up to it,” Filipov says.

He says that the state in the textile industry has led to the lack of incentive for high-schoolers to enroll in the textile school, meaning it barely stays afloat. In the past, it was difficult for students to be accepted, and now there are barely 70 students from years 1-4 studying there. It’s time to self-criticize, Filipov tells MIA.

“I believe that the most important ministry, where there should be constant investments, is the Ministry of Education. If we have good education, we’ll have good doctors, electricians, lawyers, engineers etc. If you want to destroy a country, let stupidity rule. We’ve lost our love for our fellow humans in the past 27 years.”

Protective measures in factory halls

Filipov says that you must take good care of your employees, and especially so during a pandemic. Since the beginning of the pandemic, he’s provided masks to their workers that they’ve sewn themselves.

“We’ve got disinfectants, and I have another manufacturing plant where we paint and process textile items. Alcohol also works really well against viruses. We have our own van that we use to transport our workers to and from work. There is very little chance of infection in our company, granted the employees follow the recommendations given by the Infectious Diseases Committee,” Filipov says.

Every other day, he holds employee meetings, telling them to not go anywhere without a mask in order to protect themselves and their families. He shares his knowledge and experience with his employees, and back in his military days he went through the theoretical and practical training for atomic-chemical defense, so he knows the true meaning of the word “quarantine”.

“My last meeting may have gotten a little emotional, because I told them I can give them everything, I can console them, help them financially, but I can’t protect them if they don’t protect themselves,” he says.

His 35 employees across two companies are like family to him. The walls of his office are decorated with photos of his employees at formal events, fashion shows, team building exercises etc. For each company anniversary, he gives presents to his employees, including watches for 10 years of service and EUR 500 for 20 years of service. For employee birthdays, the one celebrating a birthday brings a cake, and the rest of them buy them a gift. Filipov also hosts New Year’s Eve parties for the employees’ children, where he gives them holiday gifts.

“Why do we work if we don’t have a vision of what will happen over the next 10 years? Do I pile on my profits somewhere and enjoy myself, or try my best for the people around me to live better?” Filipov says.

Making face masks saved textile companies

Before the pandemic, Filipov’s company sewed uniforms for a Scandinavian airline, but now this production has been frozen due to the lack of flights, so flight attendants and airline employees don’t need uniforms.

“Fashion is now at 10% of what it was before the pandemic. Large orders aren’t being produced because most malls that sell large quantities of clothes aren’t open. Lucky us, our buyers aren’t that big, and small boutiques were the first ones open in the West, so we still have our classic work. We’ve made masks as well, and the rush to make masks for the very next day has died down. Several companies have made huge profits because they’ve produced large quantities of masks,” Filipov concludes.

Viktorija Dimitrova-Jovanova

Translator: Dragana Knežević