Shkrijelj: Gov’t will reopen preschools when safe to do so

Skopje, 6 May 2020 (MIA) — The Government and the Health Ministry’s Infectious Diseases Committee are working on a protocol to make preschools safe to go back to, according to Additional Deputy Minister for Labor and Social Policy Sanela Shkrijelj.

Additional Deputy Minister Shkrijelj told a news conference Wednesday that the Government’s and the Ministry’s number one priority is making sure preschoolers and their teachers stay healthy.

“Whatever the outcome,” Skhrijelj said in response to a reporter’s question, “children will be cared for – whether by reopening preschools or by extending ongoing measures—providing paid leave for a parent caring for a preschooler or a child up to 10 years old—which are still in force and will continue to be in force.”

Maternity leave is also extended for mothers who were supposed to go back to work at some point during the state of emergency.

"Let me reiterate that the children will be provided for. Any decision to reopen preschools will be adopted bearing in mind our children's health and safety first and foremost," she highlighted.