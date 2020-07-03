Ship’s infectious diseases ward filled to capacity, hospital administration enforces plan B

Shtip, 3 July 2020 (MIA) – Ship’s infectious diseases ward has been filled to capacity and is set to take over the space of the neurology ward, MIA reports from Ship.

Dijana Shishkova from Shtip’s infectious disease ward told MIA that 42 patients are hospitalized there at the moment, of which two have been released for home treatment. Thus, hospital administration is enforcing plan B. Neurology ward staffers and patients are moving to the urology ward to free up 15 additional beds.

“Ward activities will resume uninterrupted because the infectious diseases unit used to occupy the whole building before the neurology ward was relocated there,” Shishkova said.

She stressed that health workers from Ship’s Clinical Hospital will be transferred to the infectious diseases ward due to the increased number of patients admitted for hospital treatment.

Some of them show mild, while others severe symptoms. Eight patients occasionally receive oxygen support.

Shtip mayor Blagoj Bochvarski said the municipal crisis HQ is monitoring the coronavirus situation in the city.

“We’re monitoring the situation. At the moment there are several infected people at state and municipal institutions, but they’re contacts of known clusters. No new large groups of COVID-19 patients have been registered,” Bochvarski said.