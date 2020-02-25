Shilegov, Bogdanovikj, Marin hold press conference

Поврзани вести
Health Minister Filipche gives statement
25 February 2020 16:31
Mickoski meets MATTO members
25 February 2020 15:19
Murati meets Bazdnikin
25 February 2020 15:09
Dr. Ilir Hasani gives media statement
25 February 2020 15:05
Filpche statement
25 February 2020 12:29
Website presentation
25 February 2020 12:28
Провери го и оваClose
-
FM Dimitrov attends working breakfast with EU resident ambassadors25 February 2020 16:48
-
People cannot vote in April election without valid IDs, says Derkoski25 February 2020 16:36
-
At 72, Hillary Clinton readies herself for fresh political battles25 February 2020 16:16