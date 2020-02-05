Shiffrin World Cup return unknown after death of father

Munich, 5 February 2020 (dpa/MIA) – US ski star Mikaela Shiffrin will miss upcoming World Cup races and it is not clear when she will return to action in the wake of her father’s death.

“Mikaela is expected to remain in Colorado, and her return to the World Cup is unknown at this time,” the US ski federation said in a statement late Monday.

Jeff Shiffrin, 65, an anaesthesiologist, died unexpectedly on Sunday. He, and his wife, Eileen, had encouraged and supported their daughter’s career from an early age.

World Cup leader Shiffrin, 24, has won 66 World Cup races, most recently a downhill and super-g in Bansko. Bulgaria and is seeking a fourth straight overall title. She is also top of the slalom World Cup and in the top-three in downhill, super-g and giant slalom.

She did not compete in a super-g on Sunday at the Russian venue of Rosa Khutor.

The next women’s races are in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany with downhills on Friday and Saturday and a super-g on Sunday. A slalom and giant slalom are scheduled for the following weekend in Maribor, Slovenia.

“I am without words today as we mourn the loss of Jeff Shiffrin,” US Ski federation CEO Tiger Shaw said in the statement.

“Jeff was a good friend and we will all miss him terribly. Our — and the entire ski world’s — thoughts and prayers go out to his family during this incredibly difficult time.”

The ruling skiing body FIS said: “It is with great sadness that FIS learned of the passing of Jeff Shiffrin and we would like to express our deepest condolences to Mikaela Shiffrin and her family.”

Condolences also came from across the skiing community, ranging from former team-mate Lindsey Vonn to slalom rival Petra Vlhova of Slovakia and Swiss Wendy Holdener.