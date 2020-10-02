Shibenik, Croatia, to hold Macedonian Culture Days

Skopje, 2 October 2020 (MIA) — Held in Shibenik, Croatia, to nurture Croatian-Macedonian friendly ties and cooperation in arts and culture, this year’s Macedonian Culture Days will begin with an opening of Macedonian filigree artist Olivera Vapska’s “Talking Painting” exhibition at the Juraj Shishgoric City Library at 7 pm.

Macedonian Culture Days will continue on Saturday with “Filming a Novel,” a panel discussion between writers, poets, and journalists. Panelists include Ante Tomic and Renato Baretic from Split, Miraja Majic from Zadar, and Davorka Blazevic from Sibenik. A poetry reading and a music performance will follow later in the day.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no regional authors are attending the event this year. Macedonian and Croatian literature, however, will be presented by writers living in Croatia, according to organizers.

A tasting of dishes from Macedonian cuisine will also be offered, organizers add.

The event is organized by the Croatian-Macedonian Tangent association of Macedonians in Croatia under the auspices of the Mayor of Shibenik, Zeljko Buric.

Buric will open the event, and Nazif Xhaferi, acting Ambassador of North Macedonia to Croatia, will also address the audience, to be followed by Sasho Georgievski, president of the Croatian-Macedonian Tangent association, and library director Vilijam Lakic.

Macedonian Culture Days is an offshoot of the traditional Zlarin “Island to Land, Island to Sea” Literary Meetings hosted by the Croatian-Macedonian Tangent association with the support of the City of Shibenik, Croatia’s Ministry of Tourism and the Shibenik Tourist Board. mr/